3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Jun 17: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official of the meteorological department said.

He said the depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east.

There was no report of any damage reported from anywhere, a police official said. (Agencies)