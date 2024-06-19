Amarnath Yatra | Div Com Inspects Arrangements At Yatri Facilitation Centre Lakhanpur

Also inspects status of National Highway from Jammu to Lakhanpur

JAMMU/SAMBA/KATHUA, June 19: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today visited Yatri Facilitation Centre Lakhanpur while also inspected the status of National Highway from Jammu to Lakhanpur. He took stock of arrangements for smooth transition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra- 2024 from Gateway of JK UT, Lakhanpur, enroute Jammu.

The Div Com accompanied by Project Director NHAI and SSP Traffic rural took first hand appraisal of the works being executed on the National Highway in Jammu, Samba and Kathua. He directed the concerned officials to ensure smooth road surface for hassle free movement of vehicles on the NH.

The Div Com further asked the concerned District officials and SSP Traffic Rural to identify the spots prone to jams and deploy men and machinery in the respective districts for preventing any hindrance to smooth traffic movement.

At Lakhanpur, the Divisional Commissioner was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Kathua about the facilities and amenities being set up for the Yatris entering Lakhanpur by road.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the Administration has made elaborate arrangements for a warm welcome and comfortable stay of the Yatris. RFID centres besides an adequate number of Bathrooms, Toilets, Drinking Water booths are being set up. Arrangements are also being made for 24×7 Langar facilities for the Yatris.

As many as 12 RFID counters are being established at Lakhanpur to facilitate smooth registration of the Yatris. All the vital areas, besides Langar and Lodgememt Centres, are equipped with CCTV surveillance to ensure security of the Yatris, it was informed.

The Div Com appealed people, especially owners of commercial establishments, to install CCTV for proper surveillance especially on National Highway.

The Div Com also took on spot review of the Bridge over Tarnah Nallah which is nearing completion. He took detailed review of the road connectivity scenario wherein directions were passed to undertake surface improvement at identified spots.