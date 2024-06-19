9 Jail Inmates Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, June 19: At least nine inmates of a jail in Kupwara were injured in a gas cylinder blast, officials said.

They said all the injured, most of them with burn injuries, have been shifted to Srinagar Hospital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A senior official said the blast took place this afternoon inside the premises of the jail, wounding the inmates.

“The injured were immediately shifted to Kupwara hospital, from where they were shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment,” he said.

Soon after the incident, senior civil and police officials rushed to the jail to look into the reasons behind the blast. (Agenices)