Amarnath Yatra | Administration Refutes Allegations Of Stone Pelting On Yatries

Says the incident happened between two groups of poniwallas among themselves

SRINAGAR, Jul 19: The administration refuted the misleading claims and allegations made in a video circulated on social media regarding stone pelting on yatries.

The administration said that the incident had happened due to the minor dispute among the poniwallas themselves.

The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatries for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The local people have been on forefront to make the yatra successful by rendering their relentless services since the beginning. This yatra is an example of brotherhood, communal harmony and unity among the people.

This yatra represents spirituality and has been substantial contributor to economic development of J&K.

The video has been created with malicious intention to create divide among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful yatra.

All the yatries who have embarked on the pilgrimage of Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified the good quality of services and appreciated seamless yatra.

It is pertinent to mention that administration is committed to ensure safety and security of yatries and all the stakeholders involved with yatra. The administration has taken serious note of the incident and directed police to take strict action against those who are involved in the incident and lodge FIR against rumour mongers. Besides the social media users are asked to refrain from spreading fake news.