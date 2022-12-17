Altaf Bukhari urges people to stand united for restoration of Statehood

Apni Party holds convention at Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today lashed out at the ruling BJP’s aggressive and destructive policies about J&K and its people.

He was addressing a party convention in Samba, where people and the party workers gave him a warm welcome.

Bukhari, while taking a dig at the BJP blamed the ruling party in Delhi is trying to undermine the Constitutional and political rights of the J&K people. He said, “It is disturbing to see that new aggressive laws undermining the rights and interests of J&K are being brought into the effect here with each passing day.”

“The latest, in this regard, are the new land lease rules, which might terminate the old leases here.” he added.

He also denounced the BJP Government for not restoring Statehood to J&K, and not holding Assembly elections in the UT. He said, “They say that the promise of abrogation of Article 370 was in their election manifesto. But, then why did they also snatch the Statehood away and divided J&K into two Union Territories? And, why don’t they hold elections here even after a state of normalcy is restored here? These things are creating apprehensions among the masses,” Bukahri added.

“To elect their own representatives to place them at the helm of affairs is a democratic right of the people, and they cannot be deprived of this right for so long without any plausible reason.” he said.

Emphasising on unity among the people of Jammu and the Valley, and urging them to maintain harmony, Apni Party president said, “People of both regions ought to stand united and maintain harmony so that they can protect their Constitutional rights and mutual interests. “We need to initiate a movement to demand our rights such as the restoration of Statehood, holding of immediate Assembly polls, and reversal of hostile laws which are being brought into the effect for past some time,. Jammu and Valley is a single unit and people must understand that they have mutual interests to protect. You must stand united and assert your rights,” he added.

He assured that Apni Party will not leave any stone unturned to protect the interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

Party’s senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir while addressing the convention stressed the unity among the J&K people irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion or geographical identities. He said, “We are one and we must understand that our unity is our strength. Our unity will enable us the power to ensure peace, prosperity, and the development of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Party’s provincial president, Manjit Singh while addressing the convention urged people to join hands with Apni Party. He said, Apni Party is working for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Peace and prosperity will, eventually empower people politically and economically.” “However, Apni Party needs full public support to ensure its people friendly agenda is implemented properly.”