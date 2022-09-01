All vacancies in Govt Deptts till date will be filled up in 6 to 8 months: LG

‘Till Manoj Sinha is here, job racketeers won’t be able to return’

Calls for drug-free J&K, zero tolerance towards drug dealers

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that all vacancies in the Government departments existing till date will be filled up in next six to eight months even as he declared that some persons wanted to run job racket here by providing employment to those sitting in houses but declared that till Manoj Sinha is here such things will not succeed.

“All vacancies in the Government departments which exist till date will be filled up in next six to eight months,” Sinha said while addressing the gathering after launching campaign for ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir’ at an event organized at Jammu Convention Centre.

Referring to cancellation of three examinations including that of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police, Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and JE (Civil), he declared that those behind irregularities wanted to spread dishonesty but they will face strong action under law as the Government has handed over case to the CBI.

“Some persons want to spread dishonesty. There are people also who want old times to return. They want jobs to be given to those sitting home without merit. But I want to assure you that till Manoj Sinha is here and Narendra Modi Government is in place, such practices won’t be allowed and only those with merit and ability will get jobs,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He reiterated that all three examinations cancelled by the Government due to irregularities will be held in October.

Responding to a media query after addressing the function on supply of narcotics through drones from Pakistan, Sinha said security forces have taken effective steps to stop smuggling of drugs.

“More such measures will be taken which can prevent smuggling of narcotics from the neighbouring country. There have been many seizures on the borders,” he added.

“The security forces are fully alert to the challenge and more arrangements will be made to stop smuggling (of narcotics from Pakistan),” Sinha said.

He sought cooperation of all sections of society for the success of the ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign and lauded security forces personnel for their alertness and the seizure of huge quantity of smuggled drugs in the Union Territory.

“In my Independence Day speech, I have talked about making J&K fear free, corruption free, drug free and job-oriented. These are my four pledges and given the rising graph of drug menace, it was taken up on priority,” Sinha said.

He said the Social Welfare and Health departments are already working to ensure a “Nasha Mukt J&K” (drug-free Jammu and Kashmir) along with the local police who are also running a good number of de-addiction centres.

Seeking support of all sections of society for the success of the campaign, he said, “Everyone has to make his contribution and support the efforts of the administration to achieve the goal of a drug-free J&K.”

He said it is responsibility of the Government to ensure rehabilitation and treatment of those who have fallen victim to the menace of drugs.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.

“It is the collective responsibility of the society to join this fight against drug menace,” he said.

He said it is not difficult for police to identify drug peddlers and nab them before they hand over the contraband to buyers.

Sinha also called for strict punishment to those involved in the drug smuggling and trafficking

Sinha said a new campaign — drug-free city and village — has been launched on Thursday.

The representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) & Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been requested to work with the administration and ensure that villages and wards are made drug-free through a proactive approach, he added.

Drug menace has emerged as a formidable threat to our socio-economic structure, and it is essential that the entire society must come together to uproot this menace and work as a strong unit to make J&K healthy and drug free, said the Lt Governor.

Successful models must be replicated for self-motivated campaigns by the community. I urge the Sarpanch of each village and the Ward members of ULBs to run a campaign to make their village, their locality drug-free, the Lt Governor said.

He directed the Social Welfare Department to make drug de-addiction centre for girls and Juvenile centres functional at the earliest. He also passed a direction to set up more Integrated Rehabilitation Centers and ensuring their effectiveness.

Sinha recounted the administrative reforms introduced by the UT Government and efforts made in the last two years, to bring the youth of J&K out of the darkness of drug addiction.

“J&K has been ranked second in the country for the outstanding performance in anti-drug campaign and was honored by the Home Minister. The ranking and award is a tribute to each and every stakeholder who is dedicatedly working to make J&K drug-free. In the last two years, we have been running a Jan Andolan to make the drug free campaign successful in 10 majorly affected districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and I believe, our ranking is also the result of this spirit of public participation. However, much more is required to be done in this direction to eradicate the drug menace from the society, said the Lt Governor.

“Our Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force have been campaigning against drug trafficking by adopting a zero tolerance policy and we have to strengthen our resolve to destroy the entire network of drug dealers and drug traffickers. The seizures of large quantity of drugs in the last few months indicate that our strategy is proving effective,” he added.

PRIs and ULBs members together with the parents must ensure that no youth in their village and locality fall prey to drug menace, besides bringing back the misguided youth to the mainstream by ensuring that the drug addicts get immediate administrative and medical help for recovery, he observed.

With the support of voluntary organization ‘Mashwara’, a dedicated focus is being given in treatment and rehabilitation of the victims of drug abuse in Jammu Division, noted the Lt Governor.

He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that sports camps are also organized to channelize the young energies through sports activities.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor flagged off a Swasth Rath and a Police bike rally for spreading awareness among people against the harmful and fatal effects of the menace of drug abuse. A pledge against Drug abuse was also administered, besides a short Skit on Drug abuse by the students of GGM Science College was also presented.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while speaking on the occasion informed that Drug de-addiction centers will be established in each district of the UT. He stressed the need for people’s involvement and administering pledge against drug abuse in schools and colleges of J&K regularly.

Dr Abhishek Chowhan, Psychiatrist, on the occasion threw light on the psycho analytics of the drug abuse leading to detrimental effects on the social as well as personal life of the drug abusers. He also laid down the ways and suggestions to make the society free from this serious malady.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/ Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Vivek Sharma, Director General Social Welfare Jammu; Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Pallvi, Project Director, State Level Coordinating Agency, besides other officers and people were present on the occasion.