All Security Measures In Place For Bharat Jodo Yatra In Srinagar-Jammu Highway: CRPF

JAMMU, Jan 25: Security forces are on alert and have put in place all measures along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the safety of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, officials said on Wednesday, a day before it is scheduled to reach Kashmir.

CRPF Deputy Inspector General (Operations), South Kashmir, Alok Avasthi said the force is anyway always on alert. “We are more alert as far as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is concerned. Otherwise also, we are alert always. Whoever travels on the highway should feel safe, we have taken all security measures,” he told reporters in Pulwama.

Asked about the security measures for Republic Day, Avasthi said any intelligence about attempts to vitiate the peace here will be acted upon strongly. “We are fully alert. If there are intelligence inputs of any element trying to disrupt peace, we will destroy those elements,” the CRPF officer said.