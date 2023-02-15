All Preparations Going On For G-20 Summit Being Held

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: The administration in Kashmir valley is making all necessary arrangements for the upcoming G-20 meeting to be held here in near future, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Asad said the administration in Srinagar is making all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of G-20 delegate meet in Kashmir.

It is a great honor for Srinagar that one of the meetings of G-20 summit is going to be held here, he told reporters in Srinagar and added to serve the delegates of G-20 is an honor for the people of Kashmir to show their known hospitality around the world.

He said all the preparations are going on with full swing in Kashmir and would be completed before time.

Regarding Jammu and Kashmir Government’s ongoing land encroachment drive, Aijaz Asad said the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has made it clear that no poor and landless would be touched during the eviction drive.

He said the authorities are fully implementing directions of Lieutenant Governor that no poor landless suffer during the ongoing eviction drive.

The Government’s work is to provide livelihood to the people not to snatch that ”, he added.