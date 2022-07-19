All J&K Transport Welfare Association calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 19: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation, led by S. Ajit singh, Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, along with S. Paramdeep Singh Pamma, Shabir Ahmad, Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Majid Gassi, put forth several issues and demands related to transport sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman, AJKTWA, expressed gratitude towards the Lt Governor for being sensitive towards the concerns of transporters and extending various relief measures & schemes for them from time to time. He also apprised the Lt Governor of various prevailing issues and difficulties faced by the transporters on day to day basis.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the delegation assured that the genuine issues projected by them would be taken up for examination and their early redressal.