All flights at Srinagar airport delayed due to low visibility

Srinagar, Jan 6: Srinagar Aiport on Thursday informed that all flights at the airport are delayed due to low visibility.

It further informed that the operations will commence once the weather improves.

“All flights at Srinagar Airport are delayed due to low visibility. The operations will commence on weather improvement,” tweeted Srinagar Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced light rainfall and snowfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday, “Precipitation observed (in cm): Jammu & Kashmir: Batote & Banihal-4 each, Gulmarg & Katra3 each, Pahalgaon & Qazi Gund-2 each, Kupwara, Baderwah & Jammu-1 each”.

J&K Meteorological Department informed that two successive Western disturbances most likely to affect the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining area from January 3, 2022, to January 9, 2022″.

Under the influence of these weather systems, Widespread Moderate Rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, added the J&K IMD.

Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3rd evening and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution, as per teh IMD.

The main activity of this system will be occurrence of Moderate to Heavy rain/snow, most likely during 5th and 8th January, and a gradual decrease thereafter according to the weather department.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on January 7, said IMD. (Agencies)