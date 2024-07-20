All exchanges, clearing corporations remain unaffected due to Microsoft system outage

NEW DELHI, July 20: All stock exchanges and clearing corporations remained unaffected due to a global outage of Microsoft systems, bourses said in a joint statement on Saturday.

On Friday, there was a global outage of Microsoft systems. This technical glitch has caused disruptions across various sectors globally.

“In India, all exchanges and clearing corporations functioned without any impact,” the statement noted.

Out of the over 1,400 trading members ecosystem, 11 trading members reported disruptions to their operations, which were either resolved during the day or are being resolved, it added.

Overall, exchanges and clearing corporations have not witnessed any significant impact on the trading and clearing activities in the Indian securities market, the statement noted.

The widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world on Friday.

Besides, several traders in India faced operational disruption on Friday as a global service outage of Microsoft systems affected many brokerages, including 5paisa, IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal and Angel One. Some brokerages later stated that their systems were restored.

The glitch not only affected broking firms but also disrupted airlines’ operations.

However, stock exchanges and financial institutions, including banks, largely remained unaffected by the tech glitch.

A new CrowdStrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops.

The large-scale outage in Microsoft services impacted IT systems globally, leading to disruptions in various sectors. (PTI)