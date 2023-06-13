Akra to redefine Delhi’s hospitality landscape

New Delhi, June 13 : Akra, a vibrant lounge and bar concept, has opened in Delhi, ushering in a tremendous revolution in the hospitality sector.

Akra, led by visionary creator and director Vikram Singh, is set to become a significant force in Delhi’s bustling culinary scene. Akra, named after the Marathi word for ‘number 11’, seeks to reinvent the eating and entertainment experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Akra opening event drew a dazzling array of celebrities, socialites, influencers, and creators like Shibani Kashyap, Rosy Ahluwalia and many more. The objective of the establishment is to combine 11 critical aspects, such as taste, hearing, and vision, to create a memorable experience that makes a lasting impact on guests.

It also has a high-energy bar that is destined to become the go-to destination for individuals looking for relaxation and an amazing experience. The purpose of catering to the diverse needs of its consumers is central to Akra’s ideology, embracing Gen Z enthusiasts, middle-aged couples, single persons, independent working women, and even hosting whole working classes for networking events.

Talking about the launch of the venue, Vikram said, “We want to match the energy of our guests and create an experience that they will never forget! Our aim is for Akra to be the go-to destination, offering an unparalleled combination of great flavour and high energy.”

It creates an inclusive environment to attract a diverse clientele, which complements its great offerings.