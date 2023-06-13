ACB Arrests Patwari While Accepting Bribe In Budgam

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein it was alleged that Ab. Rashid Mir, Patwari, Halqa Arigam Khansahib, Budgam, is demanding ₹3000 as bribe for a report regarding damage caused by Fire to the House of the complainant. The complainant who is living below poverty line suffered heavy loss due to fire incident, tried to negotiate with the public servant who agreed to accept the amount in two instalments. The first instalment of ₹1500 was to be paid today. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused person, the complainant approached Anti Corruption Bureau with a written complaint for taking legal action against the accused public servant under relevant provisions of law.

On receipt of the instant complaint Case FIR No. 10/2023 U/s 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Ab. Rashid Mir, Patwari Halqa Arigam red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹1500 from the complainant as first instalment of the total agreed amount of ₹3000 in the office of SDM Khan Sahab Budgam. He was arrested on the spot after completing all formalities.

Further investigation into the case is going on.