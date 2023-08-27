AJKTWA urges LG to resolve Toll Plaza issue

*Thanks adm for releasing YRS activists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) has extended gratitude to the LG’s Administration to release Yuva Rajput Sabha activists from Jail and strongly demanded that Sarore Toll Plaza issue be solved without wasting more time.

While addressing a press conference here today, Devinder Choudhary chief patron of the AJKTWA said that since Association Chairman and president are out of station, he is convening the press conference and extend gratitude to the UT Administration for releasing Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders and other activists during last night from Kathua Jail. But the main issue for which they were put to jail remained unresolved.

He said for the common cause all the social, political, trade, transport, youth and other organizations are one. There is strong resentment among the people of Jammu over Sarore Toll Plaza as it is illegal. This is strong demand of the people that it should be lifted without any more delay. Since it has been installed within 60 kms and there is no proper road available to the people in view of construction of Express Way and closure of Tarnah bridge.

Choudhary said transporters on August 25 delared to launch indefinite strike from August 31 and also took out strong protest rally up to Bikram Chowk and Press Club Jammu on that day. The transporters are fully support Jammu cause. He again appealed the UT Administration to lift Sarore Toll Plaza without any delay otherwise, transporters will go on strike from August 31 for indefinite period.

He advised the HC Bar Association to file a PIL in the court in the interest of Jammu people over Sarore Toll Plaza and challenge its legality, if any. He claimed that AJKTA was ready to bear the cost of litigation.

Banihal Route Bus Union president Gurdeep Singh Pappu, Poonch Route Bus Union president Mohinder Singh, Autorikshaw Union president Shanti Saroop, Ranjit Singh, Sanjay Sharma, besides heads of various Bus/ Taxi/ truck Unions were also present during conference.