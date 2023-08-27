TT matches underway at Jammu

46th Jammu District TT C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: In 46th Jammu District Table Tennis Championships 2023, Ritvik Gupta (Junior) began his journey in the ongoing Jammu district Table Tennis championships 2023 in a style.

Blazing away with easy wins, Ritvik stormed into the under 17 finals and will lock horns against last year’s winner Pratham Raina. However, in the men’s quarter finals he faced a tough competition from Akash Gupta. The match went right to the wire and Ritvik held his nerves to take the match by three games to two.

In the under 17 girl’s category, it was Hargun who came over a stiff challenge from Ragini in the semi finals and booked a date with Mishti for the title clash. Whereas, Mishti makes it to her second final by defeating Ragini in the Women category semi finals and will clash with Iknoor for the top podium finish.

The results in junior girls (Under 17) semi finals are Hargun defeated Ragini by 3-2, Mishti defeated Srishti by 3-0 whereas in Women semifinals; Iknoor defeated Hargun by 3-1 and Mishti defeated Ragini by 3-2.

In the Men’s quarterfinals; Maanay defeated Nitin by 3-2, Ritvik defeated Akash by 3-2, Pratham defeated Akhilesh by 3-0. Junior Boys (Under 17) semifinals, Pratham defeated Honey by 3-0; Ritvik defeated Shivansh by 3-0. The matches were officiated by Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.