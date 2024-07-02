AJAX Engineering launches AI-driven Concrete GPT platform

New Delhi, Jul 2 : Concreting equipment manufacturer AJAX Engineering on Tuesday said it has launched Concrete GPT, an AI-driven platform for the concrete and construction industry.

The platform is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.

It aims to serve construction and concrete specialists by providing them with expert-validated technical information on the latest market insights, innovations, and regulatory updates.

“Developed to bridge the language gap in the construction and concrete industry, Concrete GPT currently supports audio interactions in English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada languages.

“It addresses the needs of Industry professionals, Customers and suppliers who primarily speak languages other than English, ensuring ease of use and comprehension,” a company statement said.

Concrete GPT is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model as well as the Perplexity engine and is designed to enhance user interaction through chatbot, voice prompts, and WhatsApp chat, it added.

“We are confident that Concrete GPT will help foster a culture of continuous improvement, learning, and upskilling thereby equipping people with the expertise needed to meet the evolving demands of the industry,” Shubhabrata Saha, MD and CEO, AJAX Engineering said. (PTI )