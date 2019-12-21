Air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport

SRINAGAR: Air-traffic was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended since Friday afternoon at Srinagar International Airport due to snowfall and poor visibility.

Air traffic was suspended Friday afternoon following snowfall and poor visibility, an official of airport said. All the incoming and outgoing flights were cancelled.

There was again poor visibility in the morning on Saturday. However, air traffic was resumed at 1100 hrs today after visibility improved, he said adding flights are now landing and taking off at the airport.

Early this month air traffic remained suspended for about ten days due to poor visibility and snowfall.

(agencies)