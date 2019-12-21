SRINAGAR: Air-traffic was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended since Friday afternoon at Srinagar International Airport due to snowfall and poor visibility.
Air traffic was suspended Friday afternoon following snowfall and poor visibility, an official of airport said. All the incoming and outgoing flights were cancelled.
There was again poor visibility in the morning on Saturday. However, air traffic was resumed at 1100 hrs today after visibility improved, he said adding flights are now landing and taking off at the airport.
Early this month air traffic remained suspended for about ten days due to poor visibility and snowfall.
(agencies)
Air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport
SRINAGAR: Air-traffic was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended since Friday afternoon at Srinagar International Airport due to snowfall and poor visibility.
Editorial
Cancer disease in J&K on the rise
Installation of CCTVS in Courts
Drug trafficking
Bio-medical waste treatment plants
Finalize KAS seniority
Save Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary