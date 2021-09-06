AICTE issues notification for registration of JK, Ladakh students under PMSSS

5000 students to get admission under various courses

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Sept 6: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the online registration under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for the students of J&K and Ladakh UTs for the academic year, 2021-22.

A notification to this effect was issued by AICTE under which the eligible students with 10+2 can make online registration from today. For the document verification, the candidates have been asked to visit the nearest facilitation cum verification Centre from September 10.

However, for the first time this year, the candidates have to give an undertaking that the details furnished by them are true and in case they are found incorrect they have no objection in rejecting their application forms at the time of verification.

The registration schedule which started today will be open up to September 15. Total 5000 students from twin UTs will be selected under the scheme for various technical and non technical courses.

Out of 5000 seats for two UTs, 2070 seats have been allocated to candidates under general degree courses while 2830 seats were allotted under professional courses including engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Architecture etc and 100 sets in Medical, BDS and equivalent courses.

The candidates who have qualified their 10+2 through J&K Board or CBSE from J&K in the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21 are only eligible for applying, said the notification.

For general degree courses the academic fee up to Rs 30,000 will be payable to the institution per annum, while for professional, engineering and other technical courses fee upto Rs 1.25 lakh will be paid to the college and for Medical, BDS and equivalent courses fee up to Rs three lakh will be given to the colleges.

As per AICTE notification, the admission to these students will be given in the prime institutions and universities of the country. In addition to fee, the Maintenance Allowance to the tune of Rs one lakh will be paid to the students per annum in 10 equal installments to meet hostel, mess, books, stationery and other incidentals.

Fresh students admitted in the academic session 2021-22 will be paid maintenance allowance from the date of joining the institute. If the student is studying through online mode from J&K/ Ladakh, he or she will be paid Rs 20,000 per semester. The students who stay in the hostel /PG will be paid on the basis of certification by the Principal of College/ institute.

The Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) was framed in 2011 for enhancing employment opportunities for the youth of J&K and Ladakh and to formulate job plan involving public and private sectors.

Every year fresh scholarships were given to J&K students to pursue undergraduate studies outside the State of Jammu and Kashmir for improving their skills by providing access to education. Scheme was started in 2011 and modified from time to time to make it student friendly.

The main objectives of the Scheme are evolving guidelines for proper implementation of the scheme to fulfill the objectives, to conduct awareness workshops about the Scheme, to conduct counseling for admission of candidates to different programs/ courses, disbursal of scholarships for the eligible candidates and redresal of grievances of PMSSS candidates.

All students who have taken admission on their own in Medical/Dental colleges have been asked to upload NEET Centralised allotment letter issued by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission/ Counseling Board.

Nearly all colleges in the districts of J&K have been designated as facilitation cum verification centers and the GGM Science College Jammu besides acting as facilitation cum verification centre will also coordinate with other colleges.