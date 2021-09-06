6 notorious thieves, drug peddler arrested; stolen items, heroin recovered: SP

High-end car used to smuggle drugs seized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Janipur and Bakshi Nagar Police arrested six notorious thieves and a drug peddler with stolen items and heroin. A high-end car being used to smuggle narcotics was also seized.

This was stated by Superintendent of Police (SP) City North Mohita Sharma while interacting with media persons here today.

Click here to watch video

Divulging the details, on July 28 this year, a complaint was lodged by a person namely Surinder Yadav, son of Amavash Yadav of Bhagvanpur, Khushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, at present Near Amba Theatre Paloura with Police Station Janipur stating that some unknown persons snatched his mobile phone near a Temple in Suraksha Vihar area and ran away.

Acting over the complaint, a case FIR Number 99/2021 under Sections 382 and 34 IPC was registered at Police Station Janipur and investigation started, SP said, adding that during the course of investigation, a team from Police Station Janipur led by SHO Inspector Nayat Ali and assisted by PSI Rashid Ali was constituted under the supervision of SDPO West Rahul Nagar.

“The team connected various leads and finally with the help of CCTV footages and other technical aids, finally arrested three notorious thieves, who were identified as Rahul Kumar, son of Sham Lal of Changarmah, Muthi, Ravi Kumar, son of Swami Raj of Bhalana, Jodhpur, at present Bantalab District Jammu and Paras Sharma, son of Om Parkash Dubey of Sainik Colony District Jammu”, SP Mohita Sharma informed.

She added that on their disclosure stolen items including 9 motorcycles/scooties, 30 snatched mobile phones, 5 electric pumps, 4 gas cylinders, 3 inverters with batteries, 2 stabilizers and one rice cooker were recovered.

“It is pertinent to mention here that four theft cases had already been registered against accused Ravi Kumar at Gandhi Nagar, Domana and Pacca Danga Police Stations”, SP said.

While divulging details of another case, SP City North Mohita Sharma stated on specific information on September 4 this year, a team from Police Station Janipur led by SHO Nayat Ali laid a naka at Paloura and intercepted a Audi car bearing registration number HR29U-0020.

“During checking, police team recovered around 50 grams of heroin worth several lakhs from the possession of the driver and arrested him. The arrested person was identified as Attar Hussain, son of Mohammad Sadiq of Ragoora Dawara District Jammu”, SP said, adding that the high-end vehicle was being used by the accused to dodge the police as he was aware that these kind of vehicles are not being intercepted by the cops. However, this time the modus operandi of the accused failed and he got arrested with the high-end car and contraband, SP informed.

“A case FIR Number 100/2021 under Section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Janipur and investigation started to ascertain the source of the consignment and other persons involved in this illegal trade”, SP Mohita Sharma said.

Meanwhile, a joint team from Police Station Bakshi Nagar led by SHO Inspector Ravi Kant and assisted by Incharge Police Post Sarwal under the supervision of SDPO West Rahul Nagar solved three theft cases with the arrest of three notorious burglars along with stolen gold ornaments worth several lakhs.

“The arrested thieves were identified as Sushant Bakshi, son of Ravinder Bakshi, Sahil Dogra, son of Garu Ram and Abhimanyu, son of Ravinder Kumar, trio residents of Bakshi Nagar District Jammu”, SP Mohita Sharma added.

With their arrest, cases registered under FIR Number 138/2021, 116/2021 and 139/2021 stands solved, she said.