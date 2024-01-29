AICC leaders ask JKPCC cadre to gear up activities ahead of LS polls

‘Cong Screening Committee meet in Delhi’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 28: AICC spokesperson and Ex- MP Charan Dass, Neeraj Dangi Member of Rajya Sabha and Bharat Sinh Solanki Incharge J&K affairs of the party, today asked the JKPCC cadre to gear up their activities ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

AICC spokesperson while addressing JKPCC leaders, advised them to unitedly fight the anti people and anti- youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming Parliament elections. He asked leaders to concentrate in their respective areas and be amongst the people to highlight their problems.

“The BJP has been emphasizing on double engine Government – same party rule at the Centre and in J&K, claiming that it would ensure faster development. Recent reports of the Central Government’s agencies showed J&K Government as a failure on almost all indicators. Whenever Govt is asked about it, it has expressed its ignorance. This shows that BJP Government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people,” Dass said.

Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Dangi Member of Rajya Sabha claimed that so far BJP rule has been of “mismanagement, immense despair and agony” and the country today stands at a stage where the common people are suffering from the wounds inflicted by the government whereas Congress has been continuing its efforts to listen to grievances of aggrieved people in various areas of J&K.

He said politics of disorientation and false propaganda have become the hallmark of the functioning of the Modi government. “The tenth year of Modi government stands at a stage where the citizens of the country are forced to suffer the countless wounds and ruthless insensitivity inflicted by the government,” he charged.

Solanki exhorted party leaders to get united to fight the BJP’s “wrong and anti-people policies,” urging them to strengthen the Congress party at grass roots, as that, it is the Congress Party which has served and shall continue to serve the people.Solanki criticized the mis-governance of the BJP regime due to which the common masses are feeling cheated. He blamed the Government for failing to tackle prices and making life difficult for the common man.

He further said that public grievances are mounting every day but the BJP Government has remained unmoved. He said that public issues and grievances are piling up with the passage of every day but the Govt has failed to solve the basic issues. He said that Centre should accept the demand for restoration of statehood to J&K in the interest of the Constitution and democracy. He accused BJP Govt in J&K of being a total failure on all fronts, especially employment generation.

Earlier, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani slammed BJP for dividing and downgrading the J&K into UT to serve its political agenda. He said Congress Party is capable enough to fight against the BJPs vendetta politics, it will continue to highlight the price hike, rising unemployment, lack of development, misuse of agencies against the opponents at every appropriate forum to make BJP accountable and answerable to people.

Congress leaders apprised Solanki about political scenario and ongoing organizational activities of the party. The leaders also put forth their suggestions for strengthening the party in J&K.

JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, Nawang Ringzin Zora from Leh and Asgar Ali Karbalai from Kargil while attending Congress Screening Committee meet apprised AICC leaders about political scenario and ongoing organizational activities of the party.