AICC gen secy takes poll review of Jammu, Udhampur seats

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 7: AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal took review of the organisational activities and the election campaigning of Congress Party in Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha Constituencies with the AICC coordinators Ravinder Sharma and Naresh Gupta today.

In a virtual meeting, AICC general secretary took stock of the ongoing election campaign in both Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu region – Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats. He got input about the coordination amongst various units of the party at different levels and with the alliance partners for an effective campaign in favour of Ch Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla.

The AICC coordinators apprised the AICC general secretary about the successful conduct of campaign in complete coordination and the positive mood of the people to bring about change this time in both Constituencies.

They shared the grass root feedback about political situation that people are fed up with BJP and it’s policies. They told him about the door to door campaign launched to reach out the people with Congress guarantees in the Nyay Patar.

Ravinder Sharma and Naresh Gupta apprised the AICC leader about the best document of Congress manifesto and the 25 guarantees including for farmers, youth, women and labourers besides justice to SC, ST OBCs and others. There is tremendous response to the major commitments in the ‘Nyay Patar’, they added.