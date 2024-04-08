85 people arrested in 71 cases registered under NDPS Act this year: SSP Jammu

‘14 locations declared as drug hotspots’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: Eighty five people have been arrested in 71 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu District this year.

This information was shared by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar here today while discussing with the media persons the steps taken by the Police to eradicate the menace of drugs from the district.

“We’ve registered 71 cases under the NDPS Act in Jammu District so far this year and 85 drug peddlers have been arrested with large quantity of contraband recovered from their possession,” said the SSP Jammu.

The SSP further disclosed that besides conducting raids at 85 suspected locations, 14 places in Jammu District have been declared as “drug hotspot” where the presence of the police and District Special Branch (DSB) officers has been increased to ensure a check on the activity of the drug peddlers.

The police officer added that 13 notorious drug peddlers have also been booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS Act) by the police.

“In the year 2023, twenty-four people were booked under the PIT NDPS Act. Against this, we have booked 13 people in just three months of the current year,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP Jammu.

He said police have adopted a two-pronged approach to tackle the menace of drugs from Jammu District.

“Our primary focus always remains on creating awareness through seminars, rallies, and nukkad nataks and secondarily we’re also rehabilitating the victims,” he said.

According to the police officer, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre has also been opened recently by the Police in Jammu District to rehabilitate the victims of the drugs.

The SSP Jammu also clarified that in case a police personnel/officer is found involved in the drug peddling he too will face the law of the land equally.

“The police officers dealing with NDPS cases shall also face departmental inquiries if their investigation turns out to be faulty,” warned the police officer.

He said all the ranks of the police from SPO to SSP himself are working on breaking the nexus of drug peddling and to ensure that, the police have succeeded in unearthing the backward and forward linkages in 27 cases of drug peddling out of the total cases registered so far.

“And in three such cases, we have also attached the properties of the drug peddlers and action is on card against same number of drug peddlers,” said the SSP Jammu.

The police officer negated any terror connection in the 27 cases wherein police have succeeded in unearthing the backward and forward linkages.

He assured that elections would be conducted in a transparent and free manner in Jammu District.