Ahead of UT, several Directors posted in Ladakh

Two IAS, 17 KAS officers shifted

Resentment in Admn over some transfers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: The Government today initiated the exercise for posting of Directors in newly created Union Territory of Ladakh, which will be formally established on October 31.

The Government ordered posting of six KAS officers in Ladakh including Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Director Urban Local Bodies, Director Industries and Commerce, Director School Education with additional charge of Director Tourism and Director Social Welfare, Director Rural Development, RTO etc.

A total of two IAS and 17 KAS officers were transferred today.

Some of the transfers have, however, resulted into resentment in the administration as the concerned officers were doing excellent job much to the satisfaction of the people.

The resentment was because of the fact that the officer was acting against the mafia with political background.

Dr Raghav Langer, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department. He will also hold the charge of CEO, Mission Youth, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Anil Koul, Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil.

He will hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Ladakh Division, headquartered at Kargil.

Moses Kunzang, Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh was transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh.

He will hold the additional charge of the posts of Director, Industries and Commerce, Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh and Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh, till further orders.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department was transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil.

He will hold the additional charge of the posts of Director, Tourism and Director, Social Welfare, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil.

Tahir Hussain, Director, Finance, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil, on ex-cadre basis.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Officer on Special Duty with Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Jammu headquartered at Jammu.

Kunzes Angmo, Programme Officer, ICDS, Leh, will hold the additional charge of the post of RTO, Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh.

Zahida Bano, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, will hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Ladakh Division Headquartered at Leh, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Rakesh Magotra, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Jammu headquartered at Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Tashi Dolma, Joint Director, School Education (Ladakh), will hold the additional charge of the post of Joint Director, Handicrafts (with additional charge of Handlooms), Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh.

Rachna Sharma, Member, J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba.

Arvind Kotwal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba was transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Ali Afsar Khan, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Nitu Gupta, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K.

Mohammad Shafiq Chak, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, was posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Om Prakash, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Dr Narupa Rai, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal.

Harvinder Kour, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.