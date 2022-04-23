Ahead of PM’s visit, Oppn jointly call for restoration of statehood, early polls

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu on Sunday, several opposition parties especially Congress, NC, CPIM, CPI, IDP, DSS and other social organizations today jointly called for immediate restoration of statehood and restoration of democracy through early Assembly elections, after total review of the draft delimitation report.

Addressing a joint news conference at Press Club here today, senior leaders of Congress, National Conference, CPIM, CPI, IDP besides different social organizations including Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K Labana Sabha, J&K Refugee Forum and others, forcefully demanded restoration of statehood and asked the Prime Minister to make announcement in this regard in Jammu tomorrow. They demanded that Assembly elections should be held at the earliest, following the delimitation but only after revisit and review of the draft delimitation report which is unfair and unjust, is unacceptable in present form.

While addressing the media persons from the joint platform of different political social organizations ‘’All parties United Morcha” in the presence of former MP and veteran politician Sheikh Abdul Rehman, (Patron All Parties United Morcha) senior leaders representing NC-Sheikh Bashir Ahmed and Ram Paul (former Legislators) Congress leader and former legislator Ved Mahajan, Hari Singh-Regional Secretary CPIM, IDP- ID Khajuria and Narinder Khajuria, Prof Vidya Sagar Sharma (DSS) and representatives of CPI, Sukh Dev Singh, Nirmal Singh (Labana Baradari) and others, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that different political and social organizations have come together to raise a united voice over certain basic issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, at present and work together to secure these goals which include-restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, as committed on the floor of the Parliament, without any further delay; revisit and total review of the draft report of the Delimitation Commission in order to make it fair and just to the ground realities and geographical situations in consonance with the settled norms and restoration of democracy by holding Assembly elections at the earliest possible under statehood.

Sharma said that these are the basic issues upon which there is complete unanimity not only amongst the participating parties and organizations but almost all people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“ We are also committed to stand together to the fundamental principle of unity in diversity upon which mutual co-existence, peace, harmony and brotherhood is maintained. We strongly denounce the attempts by the communal and fundamentalist forces to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony and reject the politics of hate,” he maintained.

The leaders said that there are other vital issues of mis-governance and non-governance as the people of J&K are suffering for want elected government for almost four years now as Governor Rule was imposed in June 2018. They expressed concern over the highest unemployment in J&K and the pending issues of semi-employed on meager wages like daily wagers, need base, contractual and adhoc and other temporary category employees who need to be regularize without further delay.

They sought an employment package for the unemployed youth and such semi-employed category of people by way of regularisation. They hope that Prime Minister Modi shall announce a package for them besides various other categories of people and suffering sections of the society.

Sheikh Abdul Rehman explained the glaring mistakes committed by the Delimitation Commission in the draft report which is contrary to the ground situations and geographical conditions putting the people to great inconvenience and injustice in different areas. Being a former MP he had been associated with the delimitation process but the commission has totally ignored the parameters. He demanded review of the report and demanded one more Lok Sabha Seat for Jammu region.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed and Ram Paul fully endorsed the united stand on behalf of National Conference on the various issues, raised in the joint conference and stressed upon the need to work together by all like minded forces to raise the strong voice on common issues and defeat the nefarious designs of communal and divisive forces.