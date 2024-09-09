Ahead Of J&K Polls, Top Cop Reviews Security Preparedness In Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Sep 9: As part of the efforts to ensure secure and incident-free Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR), Javid Iqbal Matoo, conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements and election preparedness in Anantnag district, a police statement said on Monday.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of DPO Anantnag.

At the meeting, the DIG underscored the importance of a robust security plan, strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, and proactive measures to counter threats from terrorist associates and anti-national elements.

Voting in the 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.

“At the outset of the meeting, Anantnag SSP G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy presented a detailed security and election preparedness plan, outlining the measures for the protection of candidates, strong rooms, transportation, logistics, deployments and communication networks to ensure incident-free elections,” the statement read.

“The DIG directed all the participating officers to remain vigilant as he stressed the need for a strong security grid to prevent any potential disruptions. He also called for seamless coordination with other security agencies to effectively tackle the challenges at the grassroots level,” it added.

Senior officers from Rajasthan Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, Army, and police were present at the meeting.

“The meeting ended with concluding remarks by the DIG who expressed confidence in ensuring peaceful, safe, and successful Assembly Elections,” the statement added. (Agencies)