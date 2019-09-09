Ahead of festivals, SBI again cuts lending rates by 10 bps

MUMBAI, Sept 9:Public sector lender State Bank on

Monday announced yet another reduction in lending rates by 10

basis points across tenors.

The new rates are effective Tuesday, the lender said

announcing the third rate reduction in the current fiscal

year.

One year MCLR, to which all the retail lending rates

are linked to, has been reduced to 8.15 percent from 8.25

percent earlier.

It also slashed retail term deposit rates by 20-25 bps

and bulk term deposit rates by 10-20 bps across tenors,

effective Tuesday.

The lender attributed the falling interest rate

scenario and surplus liquidity for realigning its interest

rate on term deposits. (PTI)