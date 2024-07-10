Agriculture Deptt assigns addl charge to 2 officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: Department of Agriculture Production has assigned additional charge to two officers, till further orders.

Dr Qysheed Hussain, Incharge Deputy Director, Sheed Breeding Farm, Daksum Anantnag, shall look after the work of District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Anantnag, in addition to his own duties while Dr Javaid Ahmad Baba, Incharge Bacteriologist, Kashmir, has been assigned additional charge of the work of Deputy Director, Research Kashmir.