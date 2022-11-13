Agri StartUps, Lavender entrepreneurship to be extended to Ramban: Dr Jitendra

DISHA meeting

RAMBAN, Nov 13: Soon, district Ramban will also initiate Agri StartUps and Lavender entrepreneurship under Aroma Mission which has been successfully experimented in the adjacent district of Doda.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, while chairing the DISHA meeting of district Ramban. He said, Ramban is a part of the erstwhile Doda district, which shares same geographical and topographical conditions and it should not be difficult to replicate Doda’s lavender success story over here. This will provide an alternative and attractive option of livelihood for potential StartUps, he said.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation on the achievements and progress recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes was made, giving an overview of various major projects being executed by different departments and agencies in the district. Senior officials of the District gave the status of scheme-wise physical and financial progress of projects being executed under various CSSs.

While stressing for the synergy between public representatives and the administration while taking up the projects for execution, Dr Jitendra Singh said better coordination between these representatives and the district administration is key to schemes being implemented on ground.

The Minister took detailed review of all the schemes undertaken by different departments in the district wherein he enquired about the status of each scheme. On the occasion, public representatives flagged various issues before the minister who issued on spot directions to the concerned for early redressal.

Dr Jitendra Singh also directed the concerned departments to work with renewed zeal and dedication for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.

He said that it is the endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue while urging all the concerned to work in close coordination for better results at the grass root level.

He also directed the concerned officers to remain in touch with the public representatives whenever they visit their area and make people aware about the benefits of these schemes.

On the occasion, Dr Singh also complimented the District Administration for implementing various CSSs successfully in the district.

DDC Chairperson Dr Samshad, DC Ramban Mussarat Islam and DDC members gave their views.