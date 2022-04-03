Afghanistan: 10 people injured in blast at Kabul market

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 3 : At least ten people were injured in an explosion that occurred at Kabul’s market Sarai Shahzada on Sunday morning, a crowded market of money exchangers.

The blast was due to a hand grenade thrown into the market by a person who planned a robbery there, said the Ministry of Interior, adding that an investigation has started into the incident, reported Tolo News.

Zirak Zirak, a spokesman for Sarai Shahzada, told Tolo News that the explosion took place on the first floor of the market.

He said that many of those wounded are in critical condition. (Agencies)