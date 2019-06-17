Advisors pay tributes to martyred SHO

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 17: Advisors to Governor, K.Vijay Kumar and K.K Sharma today laid wreaths on the body of martyred SHO Arshid Ahmad Khan at District Police Lines, here.

Senior officers of Police, paramilitary forces, Army and Civil Administration also paid their tributes to the martyred SHO.

Paying their homage to themartyr, the Advisors lauded his services for the nation.

Khan, who was posted as SHO Sadder, Anantnag, K.P Road attained martyrdom on 16-06-2019 at AIIMS Delhi.

Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabbra, DGP, Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary also laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains–paying tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices.