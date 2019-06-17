Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 17: Advisors to Governor, K.Vijay Kumar and K.K Sharma today laid wreaths on the body of martyred SHO Arshid Ahmad Khan at District Police Lines, here.
Senior officers of Police, paramilitary forces, Army and Civil Administration also paid their tributes to the martyred SHO.
Paying their homage to themartyr, the Advisors lauded his services for the nation.
Click here to watch video
Khan, who was posted as SHO Sadder, Anantnag, K.P Road attained martyrdom on 16-06-2019 at AIIMS Delhi.
Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabbra, DGP, Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary also laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains–paying tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices.
Advisors pay tributes to martyred SHO
Excelsior Correspondent
Editorial
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines
Act toughest with drugs and carriers of drugs
Drug de-addiction policy sans implementation
Replenish anti rabies vaccines at hospitals
Welfare measures for minorities
Why delay in prosecuting the corrupt officers ?