Advisor Skandan inspects various industrial units at Bari Brahmana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan along with Director Industries, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and Managing Director JKI, Javid Iqbal today visited J&K Industrial Estate Bari Brahmana and inspected Government Joinery Mill, Government Silk Filatures and Government Silk Weaving Factory.

While lauding the products being manufactured and displayed by the Joinery Mill, the Advisor called for wider publicity of the product range for the knowledge of the customers. He stressed the need for maintaining the quality parameters and efforts to enhance the outreach of products in the market on competitive rates.

While inspecting the newly installed machinery in both the Filature and the Weaving Factories, the Advisor was informed that the JKI would be procuring cocoons from the farmers through auction market being conducted by the Sericulture Department within next fortnight. He was further informed that the intervention of JKI in the cocoon market would directly benefit a larger section of farming community.

Skandan called for bringing the Silk Waving Factory into production at an earliest. He also directed the JKI to take immediate steps for training the local youth in various activities of the silk sector by exploring possibilities of training youth through the Technical Education Department.

Later, the Advisor visited the upcoming JKEDI complex at Bari Brahmana comprising Administrative Building, Centre for Training and Skill Development Centre (CTSD), Public Relation & Model Counselling Centre, Guest House Building Hostel Building. It was informed that the administrative block was already functional and the Guest House is also complete and the furnishing part is being taken up.

President Industrial Association Bari- Brahmana, Lalit Mahajan, President Pharmaceutical Association, Satish Koul, Senior Vice President Bari Brahmana Association, Tarun Singla, Secretary Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Ajay Langar, and Secretary Industrial Association Bari Brahman, Rajesh Jain met the Advisor and apprised him about the issues of the industrial estate.

The Advisor informed the Members of the Associations about the upcoming Investors’ Meet and advised them to put up proposals for investment in the State.