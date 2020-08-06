Advisor Narula reviews implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 6: Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula convened a meeting to review the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner/Secretary, Rigzin Sampheal, Secretary Ravinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Director Rural Development, Tahir Hussain, Director Urban Local Bodies, Moses Kunzang, Director Health, Dr Phuntsog Wangchuk, Director Horticulture, Tarvinder Singh, Superintending Engineer PDD, Tsewang Paljor, Convenor UTLBC, Dorjay Motup and Zonal Head, J&K Bank,Tsewang Dorjay.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary and Director Social Welfare, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali participated in the meeting over video conference from Kargil.

At the outset, Secretary, Ravinder Kumar briefed the Advisor regarding the status of implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the Union Territory.

The meeting was informed that 100% beneficiaries are covered under SAUBHAGYA, UJALA, Livestock Insurance Scheme, PM Employment Generation Programme, Khelo India, National Youth Corps and Assistance to Disabled Persons (AIDP).

The Advisor reviewed the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in detail and issued instructions to the Administrative Departments for effective implementation of various flagship schemes to achieve the targets within the timelines.

He asked the departments to identify the left out beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure 100% coverage of all beneficiaries. The Departments were asked to especially reach out to the beneficiaries residing in remote areas such as Zanskar, Changthang etc.

The Advisor issued instructions for starting a publicity campaign for the schemes with low coverage of beneficiaries. The Deputy Commissioners were asked to conduct a monthly review of all the schemes at their level. He further asked them to convene meetings with NGOs for implementation of schemes which are required to be implemented through such bodies.