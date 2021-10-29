Advisor Khan calls for promotion of art, tourism in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, presided over the last day events and prize distribution function of ART initiative, a three day painting camp, organised at Kala Kendra Jammu as part of Iconic Week celebration.

The event was organised by Tourism Federation Jammu, an NGO.

Advisor appreciated the unique initiative of organisers saying, “Jammu & Kashmir is bestowed with unparalleled beauty and splendor which has served as inspiration for numerous artists”. It is imperative that the scenic grandeur attracts and welcomes artists as well as tourists from all over the world, he added.

Advisor encouraged the artists, both established as well as the budding ones, to excel in their chosen field and wished them the best.

The jury was comprised of prominent painters, Dr Kusum Lata, Richa Gupta and Additional Secretary, JKAACL, Arvinder Singh Amn, who gave away prizes to the winners and participants.

The top three prizes were bagged by Shakti Kumari, Sheetal Kumari and Chitreshi Gupta.

Those present at the occasion included Rajesh Gupta and Tapan Dubey from Tourism Federation Jammu among participants, Art Connoisseurs and others.