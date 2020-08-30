Advisor, DGP pay rich tributes to ASI martyred in Srinagar

SRINAGAR : Rich tributes were on Sunday paid to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir police Baba Ram who made supreme sacrifice during an encounter at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar early on Sunday.

Three militants were also killed in the encounter. Advisor to Governor R R Bhatnagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar and other senior Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF), police and civil officer paid floral tributes to ASI at wreath laying ceremony held at District Police Lines (DPL), Srinagar.

The mortal remains of ASI will be sent to his native place this afternoon.

(AGENCIES)