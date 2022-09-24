Advisor Bhatnagar visits Pahalgam, inspects several institutions of public importance

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM, Sept 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Pahalgam and conducted a whirlwind tour of different public service institutions of Pahalgam, wherein he took first hand appraisal of their performance and functioning.

During the tour, Advisor Bhatnagar visited Sub District Hospital (SDH) Pahalgam and took comprehensive review of the health care facilities being provided by the hospital to the public. He took a detailed round of the hospital and inspected all its sections.

The Advisor, during the visit, also inspected the ongoing works at the new hospital building and took detailed review of the progress on these works.

While interacting with the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar directed them that the pace of work on this building should be expedited so that the project is completed timely and dedicated for public use. He asked the officers to take regular review on the progress of its ongoing works so that the building can be completed at the earliest keeping in view the vitality of Pahalgam being a favourite tourist destination as well as the requirements of its inhabitants.

During the visit, the Advisor was briefed by the concerned executive engineer about different aspects of this new building.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited the Government Veterinary Hospital Pahalgam and took stock of facilities provided to the people.

During the visit, the Advisor took detailed round of hospital and also interacted with the staff there. He directed the concerned officers to keep all the required medicines available at the facility keeping in view the large chunk of animal population present in the area.

The Advisor also enquired about the status of Lumpy Skin Disease in the area and called upon the officers to vaccinate the cattle population immediately so that the effects of disease are timely contained.

At the Veterinary Hospital, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the Transportation of Livestock counter for enrollment of Migratory population and held on spot assessment of the services provided by the Sheep Husbandry department to the tribals for migration of livestock.

In the meantime, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited Government Higher Secondary School, Pahalgam and assessed the functioning as well as performance of the institution.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected the classrooms, laboratories and other facilities of the institution and directed the management of the school to provide best and state of art facilities to students here.

He asked the Principal to establish all the required infrastructure in the institute as has been envisaged under NEP-2020 so that the objectives of new education policy are met and the best education is provided to the students here.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited Government High School Laripora, Pahalgam and reviewed the functioning of the institute.

During the course of interaction, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the staff of institute to evolve their teaching methods as per the requirements of NEP-2020 so that the required knowledge and education of present day importance is imparted to the students.