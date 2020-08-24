Advisor Bhatnagar reviews status of major ongoing H&ME projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today reviewed progress on major projects of Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department in Jammu division.

Chief Engineer CPWD, Managing Director JKPHC, Principal GMC Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, Director ISM and other senior officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting while Financial Commissioner H&ME, Atal Dulloo; Principals of Government Colleges from Doda, Rajouri and Kathua participated through video conferencing.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on status of works on all major projects that have been undertaken by R&B, JKPHC, JKPCC, JKHB and stress was given on expeditious completion of these vital works. The projects included AIIMS Vijaypur, New Medical Colleges at Doda, Kathua, Udhampur and Rajouri, Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar, State Cancer Institute at GMC, Jammu, Govt. Ayurvedic Medical College cum Hospital at Akhnoor, SDH Khour, SDH Marwah and many others.

Officers from JKPHC, JKPCC, R&B and JKHB apprised the Advisor of the status of projects undertaken by them informing that many works are completed and few are going on in full swing and will be completed within the set time frame.

The concerned officer apprised the Advisor regarding AIIMS Vijaypur that work on the main building has been started and will be completed within the stipulated time. He informed that work on the boundary wall has been completed and other works related to power and water supply are under process.

Further, the concerned officers from executing agency R&B apprised, the Advisor regarding the progress of work on GMC Kathua, Rajouri and Doda. The officer concerned informed that construction work of Administration Block and Girls/Boys hostel in GMC Kathua and Rajouri will be completed within two months whereas other infrastructure will be completed by March 2021.

Addressing the officers, the Advisor stressed upon the executing agencies to gear up their men and machinery so that the progress on works can be speeded up and desired results can be achieved on ground. He also asked them to focus on removing all the bottlenecks that are hindering the pace of work. He also directed the executing agencies to personally visit the sites of projects for effective monitoring.

He asked the concerned officers to submit the progress report regarding the status of works done on all the projects on regular basis so that all these projects can be completed in time and cautioned them that there should be no excuse in timely completion of projects.