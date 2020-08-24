BJP pays glowing tributes to Jaitley on his first death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: BJP Jammu and Kashmir paid glowing tributes to the former Union Minister, Arun Jaitley on his first death Anniversary at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, today.

MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and former MLC, Ashok Khajuria spoke on the life and works of Arun Jaitley, while general secretary Adv. Vibodh Gupta conducted the proceedings of the programme.

BJP vice-presidents, Sham Lal Sharma, Yudhvir Sethi and Aseem Gupta, general secretary, Sunil Sharma, former MLCs Ch. Vikram Randhawa and Girdhari Lal Raina, Dy. Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma, Arvind Gupta, Veenu Khanna, Rekha Mahajan, Tilak Raj Gupta, Balbir Ram Rattan, Abhijeet Jasrotia, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Vinay Gupta, Prem Gupta, Ayodhya Gupta, Naresh Singh Jasrotia, Bawa Sharma, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Veena Gupta, Puneet Mahajan, Sanjiv Sharma, Ashutosh Gupta, Dr. Mackson Tikoo, Gourav Pargal, Shailja Gupta, Neeraj Puri, Ravinder Jamwal and others also paid tributes to Arun Jaitely on the occasion.

Jugal Kishore Sharma recalled the services of late leader to the people of the country and his extreme love for the J&K. He threw light on the strong organizational skills of the great leader. He said that Jaitley was connected to his roots and lived to work for the welfare of masses for whole of his life.

Kavinder Gupta shared chronicles from the righteous life of Arun Jaitley praising him for his quality to impress even his political opponents. Jaitley had the virtues to make in-depth assessment of any situation and presenting it with great insight, he stressed.

Sat Sharma said that Jaitely was approachable and acceptable to everyone across party lines in public life as well as legal fraternity. He said that Jaitley set up an example of fairness in politics with his strong determination towards social service.

Ashok Kaul praised Arun Jaitley for his quality of presenting tough facts with peculiar ease owing to his virtue of being a lucid orator. He said that being associated with the basic ideology of the party and as an intellectual, Jaitley knew his subject so well that he could place any issue with depth in front of any forum.

Ashok Khajuria recalled his personnel association with the late leader whom he termed a good friend and guide. He said he had special love and feeling for the people of J&K and country had been deprived of his leadership at a time when the nation needed him most.

BJP Jammu West also paid rich tributes to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary and remembered the contributions made by him. The programme was mainly attended by former Minister, Sat Sharma, district president, Munish Khajuria, district general secretary Mohan Singh Rana, former district president Ayodhya Gupta etc.

Dogra Front and Shiv Sena led by its president Ashok Gupta also paid glowing tributes to Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary and recalled his services to the nation. They lighted candles as a tribute to late leader and showered flowers on his portrait.

On the first death anniversary of Jaitley a meeting was organised to pay homage to him under the aegis of Dogra Samaj Trust Mumbai, in which the office bearers led by president Krishna Pandit. He offered flowers of praise about the late soul and described his death as an irreparable loss to India and said that his death is also a personnel loss Dogra Society of Jammu as he was married in Jammu.

The Trust praised the contribution he made for the development of Jammu region while he was the Finance Minister and appreciated the untiring efforts made by him to repeal Article 370 and 35 (a) of the Indian Constitution even while he was sick.