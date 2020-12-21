Advisor Bhatnagar reviews status of major health projects

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a high level meeting to review progress on major projects of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department being executed in Jammu and Kashmir under PMDP, Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other schemes including AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner H&ME, Atal Dulloo; MD Jammu Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), Vikas Kundal; Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma; Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma; Director Coordination New Medical Colleges Dr. Yashpal Sharma; MD Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board (JKHB), MD Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation (JKPHC), Director ISM, Chief Engineer AIIMS CPWD, Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu and other concerned officials while Mission Director NHM, Bhupinder Kumar, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Mattoo; Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir, Showkat Jeelani, Principals of GMCs Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Doda and Rajouri participated through video conferencing.

The meeting had elaborated discussion on present status of various works being executed under all major projects undertaken by different executing agencies besides any impediments coming in execution of these vital works were also deliberated upon in detail.

Advisor also reviewed the status of procurement of medical equipments and furniture for the newly established Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri besides faculty position and status of para medical staff was also assessed for these colleges.

Regarding AIIMS Vijaypur Samba, Advisor was informed that the work is going on in full pace with exterior works fully completed besides the classes for first batch of MBBS for academic session 2020-21 have been started from GMC Kathua on makeshift arrangement basis.

Regarding AIIMS Awantipora, Advisor was informed that the exterior works are near to completion, construction of approach road is going on in full swing besides arrangements have been made to start first batch of MBBS for academic session 2021-22.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the pace of work so that these prestigious projects can be completed within the fixed timelines and dedicated to the public at the earliest. He maintained that these reputable projects will revolutionise the health scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

About the projects being executed by JKPCC like GMC Anantnag and GMC Baramulla, Advisor had a detailed project wise assessment of present status of the works being executed there.

MD JKPCC briefed the Advisor about the progress of its projects besides reasons for delay in some projects which are running behind the given completion dates.

Advisor directed the MD JKPCC to speed up the works and remove the bottlenecks that are hindering the pace of the works and complete all the allotted projects within fixed timelines. He impressed upon the MDJKPCC to finish the works on classrooms and laboratories before the onset of new academic session for which admissions are going on.

Regarding the projects executed by R&B Jammu like GMC Doda, Kathua and Rajouri, Advisor was informed that the work on these projects is going on smoothly and they will be completed well within the assigned deadlines.

Advisor was also informed that under Phase III of Centrally Sponsored Schemes two new medical colleges for Handwara and Udhampur have been sanctioned for which the requisite formalities have been started and PWD (R&B) has been engaged as executing agency for carrying out the civil works.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers to start the work on these colleges at the earliest besides the process of creating posts as per MCI guidelines should also be initiated in advance.

Similarly, Advisor Bhatnagar also took a detailed appraisal of other health projects like Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, Ganderbal, Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Jammu and five Nursing Colleges at Jammu, Kishtwar, Sopore, Baramulla and Anantnag (sanctioned under PMDP) being executed by different agencies like JKHB and JKPHC.

Officers from these executing agencies apprised the Advisor about the status of these projects and informed him that works are going on in full swing at these important projects.

Addressing the officers of the executing agencies, Advisor Bhatnagar directed them to gear up their men and machinery so that desired pace can be maintained for achieving the results on ground. He asked the senior officers of the agencies to personally visit the projects they are handling so that the issues be resolved.

Speaking during the meeting, Financial Commissioner, H&ME, Atal Dulloo asked the officers and representatives of executing agencies to expedite the pace of works so that the projects are completed in time and dedicated to public.