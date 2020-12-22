Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on development of web portal of R&B Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the progress on development of web portal J&K Public Works Department Online Management System (JKPWDOMS) for establishing transparent and efficient work management in the department.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD, Shailendra Kumar; Development Commissioner Works, Sami Arif Yesvi; Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu, representatives of Finance, IT departments and other concerned officials while as Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir, SEs and representatives of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that this is a unique initiative started by the current administration which will bring transparency and efficiency in the PWD.

The Advisor impressed upon the officers to employ best practices available in this field while making this Portal.

He further directed the officials that all data like human resource information, contractor information, project proposal and tendering, billing and account details should be uploaded on the portal so that an efficient and smooth mechanism is developed for contracting different civil works.

The Advisor also asked the officials to make features regarding uploading of APR reports, leave accounts and other employee related matters available besides the feasibility of developing digital service books should also be looked into in order create a smooth human resource management system.

Advisor Bhatnagar further impressed upon the officers to schedule training sessions for all the employees in all modules so that everyone is able get know how of the web portal besides the viability of integration of this portal with other departmental portals should also be checked so that a smooth mechanism for interdepartmental level is also developed.

He also asked the officials to develop a mobile application for the portal besides the data uploaded on the portal should be validated on regular basis.

Speaking during the meeting, Principal Secretary R&B, Shailendra Kumar said the portal will be designed within the fixed timeline with all required parameters.

The Principal Secretary directed the Chief Engineers of both divisions to deploy an IT professional from CDAC in their offices so that they get first hand information regarding the system already in place.

Pertinently the development of web portal J&K Public Works Department Online Management System (JKPWDOMS) is an initiative of PWD (R&B) Department in collaboration with CDAC and J&K e-Governance Agency to develop an online system having components like Human resource information, infrastructure management, project proposal and tendering, project execution and progress, quality control and monitoring, safety and audit, billing and accounting etc for bringing transparency and efficiency in the working of the department.