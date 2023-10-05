Advisor Bhatnagar addresses Media Sensitization Workshop on Tobacco Control

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated the one day ‘Media Sensitization workshop on Tobacco control efforts of Government of Jammu and Kashmir’ at Banquet Hall here.

The workshop, organised by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, was held with an aim to raise awareness and engage media in support of tobacco control efforts of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; senior officers of Health Department, medical professionals and large number of media persons were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants in the workshop, Advisor Bhatnagar advocated that better enforcement and coordination among various stakeholders is vital for combating the effects of tobacco in the society. He added that tobacco use is gateway to usage of other drugs as well as alcohol, and therefore we need to employ strict measures to reduce its impact. It is also the cause of most preventable deaths in society. “Addiction is easy to pickup but very hard to give up and therefore prevention is critical to combat it”, Bhatnagar said.

The Advisor further highlighted that media has a vital role to play in tackling this menace in the society, and their ability as watchdogs of society at large makes them an important stakeholder in mitigating its impact. He called upon the mediapersons to make aware young ones about the ill effects of tobacco on one’s health as well as highlight violations as much as possible so that the required corrective action is taken.

Advisor Bhatnagar, on the occasion, called upon the health authorities to coordinate with Education Department so that the aspect of ill effects of tobacco use can be included into school curriculum from middle level.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupinder Kumar said that media is an important stakeholder for fighting this menace and this workshop will help in capacity building of media persons on various aspects of law related to Tobacco control. He added that media has important role in controlling Tobacco as well as drug menace in the society.

In his welcome address, Director Health Services said that this workshop was organised with an aim to create awareness about Tobacco use and its impact on the society. He added that this workshop will also sensitise media persons about Tobacco vendor licensing as well as National Tobacco Control Programme.