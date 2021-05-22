Advisor Baseer reviews functioning of PDD

* Asks for ensuring 24*7 power supply to vital installations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 22: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today convened an officers meeting to review functioning of Power Development Department (PDD).

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer KPDCL and Chief Engineer KPTCL Kashmir besides Chief Engineer Projects and Procurement Kashmir and other concerned officers.

Advisor Baseer Khan took stock of progress on various centrally sponsored schemes like RAPDRP, IPDS, DDUJJY and PMDP besides assessing the status of inspections, metering, transmission and power generation.

While reviewing physical and financial progress on CSSs, Advisor directed the concerned officers to remove all the bottlenecks and Right of way (RoW) issues so as to speed up the execution of these projects. He also asked the officers to prioritize works and formulate definite timelines for early completion of these projects. He asked the concerned officers to devise a system to continuously monitor and redress all pending issues concerning speedy execution of these vital works.

He was briefed about the present status of power supply and steps being taken to improve and augment the power scenario to ensure adequate power supply to the consumers.

He directed the officers to complete the critical projects before the onset of winter particularly the receiving stations besides asking them to ensure pruning of branches to be done beforehand so as to have minimum interruptions.

Advisor also directed them to ensure round the clock supply to vital institutions particularly hospitals and oxygen plants saying that provision for proper back up should also be put in place.

He further directed for intensifying inspections in all districts to curb the menace of power theft and illegal connections.

Chief Engineer, Transmission informed that the department is endeavoring increase in transmission capacity by additional 600 MVA bringing the total to 2800 MVA by the year end. This year the department has peaked its capacity which is further being augmented and it is for the first time that the department is all set to almost double the capacity.

Advisor was also informed that the upcoming projects expected to be completed within 6 months at 220 KV level included augmentation of grid station Mirbazar from 320 MVA to 475 MVA. Also augmentation of 220/132 kv grid station Delina from 320 MVA to 4800 MVA will also be done by way of utilising spare transformers of grid station Mirbazar.