Advani Stable, Under Observation: Hospital Sources

NEW DELHI, July 4: The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains “stable” and he is currently under observation of a team of doctors, sources said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

“He (Advani) remains stable today after being admitted at the hospital last night. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors in the neurology department,” an Apollo Hospital source said Thursday.(PTI)