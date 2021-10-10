Adv Rattan Lal Gupta nominated Provincial President Jammu: JKNC

JAMMU, Oct 10: Soon after accepting the resignation of former Provincial President Jammu Devinder Singh Rana, National Conference on Sunday announced senior party leader Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta it’s Provincial President for Jammu.

Making the announcement on Jammu Kashmir National Conference’s official twitter handle it wrote, “The party nominated Senior party leader Adv Rattan Lal Gupta as Provincial President Jammu till elections for the post are held on 16 Oct 2021”.

Notably, the announcement came in the backdrop of resignation by former Provincial President Jammu Devinder Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia after they announced parting ways with the basic membership of the party. (Agencies)