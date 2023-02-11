Adopt a stray, quit a fancy

Dr Sunish Sharma, Sugandha Khajuria

Nowadays, the social networking is full of some fancy breeds like Husky, Golden retriever, Chow Chow which have now become a tool to gain likes, followers and prestige.Today the dog is like a status symbol. If you have an BMW, then you have to have a Chow Chow or a Siberian Husky at home. Such love and show off has made the elevation to ruthless breeding at breeding centre’s to produce such fancy breeds.There are over lakhs of pet shops and breeders who are operating by violating the relevant laws as the industry is getting profitable margins.

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2017, was made to control the inhumane and unethical breeding of pets. With the inclined demand of fancy breeds in the market the pressure of breeding also increases which leads to the ruthless breeding of dogs. Unfortunately, even five years after the legislation was promulgated the inhumane breeding of fancy breeds to get fancy pups is still a market trend. The conditions are so bad and the environment is so dirty in these breeding facilities that the breeding dogs even get zoonotic and other skin diseases. It is often seen that at such breeding centres the dogs are caged for the months and the females are forcibly bred with indie dogs. The idea of a purebred dog is a false hope that all the pet shops give to their customers. Breeds like Great Dane, Shitzu, Pug and Chow Chow are some animal breeds cultivated by the humans to get some traits. These breeding dogs are bred multiple times, until they get ill or die. Female dogs that become unfit for further breeding are abandoned on the roads which not only risk their lives but also increase the trauma of their mental health which they already faced at their puppy mills.The traits of some breeds of too small like Shitzu and other breeds traits may seem like to be very fancy but can often be very disastrous for the dog as these breeds are born with too many inbred lines leading to inbreeding depression and various genetic disorders. Most animals of Pug breed are susceptible to Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome, which leads to a series of problems with their respiratory or heart system which is a genetic disorder of this breed.

In 2016, India banned the import of foreign breeds to the country and the very next year brought the rules to prevent cruelty to animals but still the ruthless breeding of dogs, or their health is causing increased rate of genetic disorders among breed dogs.In 2020 broadcast of Mann ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi appealed to the Indians to adopt indigenous breeds of dog as part of the endeavour to achieve ‘self-reliance’ in the country but the ground reality remains the same with a love for pedigree dogs. The society must come forward to adopt the stray dogs as they are our indigenous. There is a need to think that, is it good to buy a pedigree breed for which the parent dog suffers or to adopt a indigenous stray who is in need of love, food, shelter and care. The more we adopt these indigenous the less we will see the case of road accidents of stray dogs, animal cruelty and killing of dogs by poisoning. These animals also have feelings and are always hungry of love, which we humans can give by atleast adopting a stray one and quitting a breed one.