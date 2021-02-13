Admn flawed all norms in Budgam DDC chairperson elections: Omar

* Says party will challenge it in court of law

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 13: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today rued the unfair mode of selection of DDC Chairman Budgam, terming the entire exercise a clear violation of law and rules.

Interacting with a delegation of party’s eight DDC Members from District Budgam who had called on him at his residence in Srinagar, Party vice president rued the active involvement of the district Administration which he said issued blatant threats about the power to detain people for two years.

“Flawing all norms the administration is playing partisan to curry favour with particular DDC members; the mode and manner in which the election of DDC Chairman was conducted is a point in case. The manner in which the normal course of election of DDC Chairman at Budgam was fiddled is an indictment of the aversion the ruling dispensation nurtures for due democratic values. What is more alarming is the manner in which the J&K administration benefits a particular candidate. The entire exercise has already been brought to light by nine DDC members of Budgam district with the media the other day. Out of the nine members 8 belong to NC and one to PAGD. Such inequitable occurrences will discredit the entire election process and will prove counterproductive,” he said adding “ the mechanism framed for the selection of DDC chairman, it goes without saying, is to facilitate horse-trading and defections.”

Omar further stated that the party would challenge the undemocratic action in the court of law. “The party MPs raised the issue in the Lower House of the Parliament; in addition to that the dubious mode and manner in which the elections for DDC chairman were held at Budgam was also brought to the notice of the J&K CEC KK Sharma. The party has also brought the issue in public domain through the media. We will take a legal recourse as well and challenge the undemocratic exercise in the court of law,” he said.

Later, Party’s district president Anantnag, Altaf Wani accompanied by newly elected DDC chairman Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi called on party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at Gupkar, Srinagar. They also met party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar at party office, Srinagar.

DDC Chairman Ganderbal Nuzhat Akhtar met Omar Abdullah the other day and narrated some unfortunate developments. She was accompanied by the party’s district president Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar.