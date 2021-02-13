JMC elects 4 members unopposed in Executive Committee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Four members of the six member Executive Committee of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) have been elected unopposed today.

Names of Dr Akshay, Sunita Gupta, Dinesh Gupta and S. Sucha Singh were announced by the JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta in the presence of Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma, Councillors and officers of the Corporation.

Mayor will head the Committee as Chairman and remains the first member of the six member Committee and JMC Commissioner will be his Secretary while the sixth member will be from the biggest group or party in the House.

Insiders informed that Bhanu Mahajan of Congress is likely to be the sixth member of the Committee.

“Earlier it was General Function Committee which has been now renamed as Executive Committee,” the Mayor said.

He further said, while other Committees of JMC have nine members each, elected by the Councillors, the Executive Committee has four elected members.

“Six nominations were received for the Committee members, two among which were withdrawn and the remaining four members have been elected unopposed,” the Mayor informed.

He also lauded the cooperation by the Councillors irrespective of their political differences and claimed that this has earned a name for the JMC while there counterpart Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) remains in news because of certain disputes involving either ousting of Mayor or Deputy Mayor.

“SMC has not yet conducted these elections,” the Mayor maintained.

Meanwhile, BJP Councillor Neeraj Puri raised the issue of dirty desks of Councillors during the election time and asked the Mayor to make the staffers concerned accountable for the cleanliness and sanitisation work in the meeting hall.