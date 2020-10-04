Admn apathy delays completion of vital bridge over Chenab

* Poor funding stalls project

Sanjeev K. Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 4: Apathy of authorities in releasing funds has delayed the completion of vital Pargwal-Indripatan Bridge over river Chenab near Indo-Pak border at Akhnoor due to which thousands of border residents of the area have been affected.

Sources informed that the Bridge is one of the Central Road Fund (CRF) projects in J&K and is suffering like other such projects which are held up because of poor funding.

They also informed that the Bridge, when completed, will serve as an important short-route for the residents of hamlets like Pargwal, Garkhal etc at Indo-Pak border to reach safe locations during cross border firing or floods.

Sources further informed that the deadline for the completion of the Bridge was initially set for December 2020 and the Bridge will have a span of 1640 metres and 5 km approach.

When contacted Public Works Department (PWD) Chief Engineer, Ashok Kumar Kikloo said the Bridge is one of the CRF projects of which only 30 per cent work has been completed so far.

On date of completion of the project, he said that it all depends on funding.

Giving details, the Chief Engineer said that the Bridge will be completed at a total cost of about Rs 200 crore of which Rs 40 crore have been spent so far and a demand of similar amount has been forwarded to the authorities.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State, Tara Chand who also remained MLA of Chhamb Constituency in that area, told Excelsior that Pargwal-Indripatan Bridge was sanctioned during their (Congress-NC) tenure Government and heavy machinery was also brought at the spot apart from erecting barracks for labourers there in the year 2013-14 but the devastating floods of 2014 changed all and the work on the Bridge was stopped.

“Keeping in view the outcome of the flood the authorities changed the design of the bridge after the consultants advised for that keeping in view the flood risk,” Chand informed adding that in the meantime model code of conduct was imposed after which the Government changed following which work on the bridge suffered badly.

He further said, “After 2014 floods, location of the bridge was also changed and its completion was delayed because of which the locals there especially the border residents were badly affected and this also triggered many agitations demanding early completion of the Bridge but nothing fruitful resulted.”

Tara Chand said, completion of the Bridge will save travel time for Pargwal people to reach Khour as otherwise they have to first reach Sua number-1 and then Akhnoor from where they board vehicle for Khour.

Sorabh, 28, of Pargwal said the road from Sua number-1 at Jammu-Akhnoor Highway to Pargwal is closed by Army during cross border firing and the troops allow people to move on this road at their own risk as shelling also hits this road and the residential areas are there.

“Under these circumstances the bridge would serve as a safe and short way for the residents of firing affected border hamlets like Pargwal, Garkhal, N S Pura, Malawela etc to reach Jourian from where they may easily reach Akhnoor or any other safe place,” he informed.