5 including ex-DFO dies in Kashmir

422 test +ve in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 4: Five people suffering from COVID -19 died in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 1245 while 422 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Valley taking the J&K tally of the positive cases to 79106.

Those who died in Kashmir today include a 33-year-old woman from Chadoora in district Budgam and 72-year-old former Divisional Forest Officer from Srinagar who launched a political party after retirement.

The former forest officer was a resident of Zakura Habak Srinagar and died at SKIMS Soura, 10 days after he was admitted to the hospital.

He was suffering from hypertension, type-2 diabetes mellitus and bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP). He died due to cardiopulmonary arrest early today.

A 33-year-old woman died at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar where she was admitted on October 3.

A 62-year-old man from Rajbagh area of Srinagar city died at SKIMS Soura, a week after he was admitted there with COPD, RF with bilateral CAP.

A 55-year-old man from Reshipora area of district Bandipora also died at SKIMS Soura, 11 days after admission.

With these deaths, 1245 people have died due to virus and include 863 from Valley.

And 422 people tested positive for coronavirus in Valley today taking the J&K tally of the positive cases to 79106.

Srinagar reported 156, Budgam 53, Baramulla 52, Pulwama 17, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 54, Ganderbal 33, Kulgam 6 and Shopian 9 cases.

Srinagar has 15533 positive cases with 1908 active, 13324 recovered, 301 deaths; Baramulla has 4575 positive cases with 1314 active, 3137 recovered, 124 deaths; Pulwama reported 4052 positive cases with 391 active cases, 3591 recovered, 70 deaths; Kulgam has 2297 positive cases with 113 active, 2141 recoveries, 43 deaths; Shopian has 2050 positive cases with 160 active, 1858 recovered, 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3624 positive cases with 484 active, 3073 recovered, 67 deaths; Budgam has 5075 positive cases with 806 active and 4182 recovered, 87 deaths; Kupwara has 3729 positive cases with 738 active, 2923 recovered, 68 deaths; Bandipora has 3568 positive cases with 449 active, 3080 recovered, 39 deaths and Ganderbal has 2990 positive cases with 287 active cases, 2674 recoveries and 29 deaths.

And in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, 15 employees of NHPC at Gingle tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the employees are in administrative quarantine and others have been sent to home quarantine. The office has been sanitized and other employees have been asked to be careful while performing their duties.

An official said that out of 79106 positive cases, 15460 are active, 62404 have recovered and 1242 have died including 860 in Kashmir division.

He said that out of 17, 07, 503 samples processed, 1628397 tested as negative and 79000 positive.

Moreover, 528 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir today.