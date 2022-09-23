Admission process begins in Central Sanskrit University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Admission process has begun in Central Sanskrit University, Shri Ranbir Campus, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu for the students who have interest in Sanskrit subject and have passed the CUET entrance examination.

Prof Madan Mohan Jha, Director of the university campus, said that there are many employment opportunities for students who study Sanskrit. “There are many such disciplines in the field of Sanskrit, by which the student not only gets employment but also becomes self-reliant and contributes in the development of the society and the nation as well,” he said.

There are various subjects which are studied in the university, such as Vyakaran, Sahitya Vedas, Sarvdarshan, Jyotish along with Hindi, English, Dogri, Political Science, History, Computer, Yoga etc. Apart from degree courses, diploma and certificate courses are also conducted in various subjects in the university.

University also provides monthly scholarships to meritorious students. There is also a provision of hostel for the students in the university campus. In addition to this, extra-curricular activities are also conducted for the students, in which there is a proper arrangement of various sports with NSS unit. The University also has an admission support cell to help the students related to CUET.