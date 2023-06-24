ADGP takes stock of Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, today visited Lambar Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban and Chanderkot areas to take stock of arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He was accompanied by DIG DKR Range, Dr Sunil Gupta, and SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.

During his visit, the ADGP Jammu also interacted with CRPF and Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the manpower deployed en-route.

He asked the officers deployed at vantage points to discharge their duties with utmost care so that the devotees on the pilgrimage feel comfortable and secure by all means.

The ADGP called for coordination among the officers to make the yatra smooth and secure. He also impressed upon the officers to maintain people-friendly approach while dealing with the pilgrims besides providing them with foolproof security and necessary assistance.

He also asked the SSP Ramban to take care of the welfare of the Jawans deployed for the Amarnath Yatra.

On the occasion, the ADGP also gave necessary instructions to UTDRF personnel to remain extra vigilant and alert in case of any calamity, whether manmade or otherwise.